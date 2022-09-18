Gifto (GTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.52 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

