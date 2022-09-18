Gitcoin Price Tops $1.90 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00009672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

