Global Indemnity Group, LLC Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $23.90 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $533,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

