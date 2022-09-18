Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

