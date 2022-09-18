Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Featured Articles
