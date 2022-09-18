Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPN opened at $130.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 726.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.68. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

