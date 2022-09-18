Global Social Chain Market Cap Hits $665,097.39 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $665,097.39 and approximately $609.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.71 or 0.02066502 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00104612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00827828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

