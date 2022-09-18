GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $181,615.48

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $181,615.48 and approximately $57.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024326 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00167146 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00285196 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00736996 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00601058 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00259544 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
