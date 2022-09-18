GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.58

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.58 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNNDY. Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

