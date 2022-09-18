Goldcoin Market Cap Hits $825,725.80 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $825,725.80 and $1,173.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00283599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029021 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

