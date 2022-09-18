Golden Doge (GDOGE) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last Week

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $35,043.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Doge alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders. Telegram | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.