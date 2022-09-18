GoldenPyrex Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $99,613.26 and $14.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GoldenPyrex Profile
GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GoldenPyrex Coin Trading
