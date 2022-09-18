Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 444,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance
GDSTW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile
Goldenstone Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldenstone Acquisition (GDSTW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.