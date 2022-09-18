Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 444,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

GDSTW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Goldenstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited is a blank check company that focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.