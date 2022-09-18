Goldex Token (GLDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,239.00

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Goldex Token has a market cap of $171,462.27 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00110854 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00852016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Goldex Token Coin Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldex Token
