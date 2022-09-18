Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.0 %

GTIM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.