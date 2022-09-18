GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a PEG ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 318,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

