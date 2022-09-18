Goose Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,740.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $61,059.71 and $10,740.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

