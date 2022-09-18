Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVW opened at $0.19 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26.

