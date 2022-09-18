Gourmet Galaxy Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $72,200.76 and $75,691.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

