governance ZIL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One governance ZIL coin can currently be purchased for $10.76 or 0.00054503 BTC on major exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, governance ZIL has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb.

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

