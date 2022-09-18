Gradient Investments LLC Buys 42,495 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

