Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $425.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.68 and its 200 day moving average is $483.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

