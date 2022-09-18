Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

