Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

