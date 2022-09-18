Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average of $341.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

