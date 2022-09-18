Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $112.08 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

