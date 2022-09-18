Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

