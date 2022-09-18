Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 1.8 %

SYY stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

