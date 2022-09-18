Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

