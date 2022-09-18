Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Grand City Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Grand City Properties stock opened at €10.66 ($10.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.37. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

