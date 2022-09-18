Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) PT Lowered to €11.20 at Barclays

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRNNF. Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

