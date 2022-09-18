Graviocoin (GIO) Market Cap Tops $1.12 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00285959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.56 or 0.02971139 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

