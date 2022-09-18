Graviton (GRAV) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Graviton has a market cap of $22.08 million and $8,608.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviton Profile

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

