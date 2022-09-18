Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $677,614.49 and approximately $189.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,623.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00077395 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

