Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
