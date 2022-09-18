Green Climate World Price Tops $0.33 (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Green Climate World has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $252,067.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Green Climate World Profile

Green Climate World’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

