Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Financial Review

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 52.15% 1,685.26% 34.87% Cyclo Therapeutics -746.00% -111.75% -88.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $78.45 million 3.85 $40.36 million $1.70 7.65 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 10.03 -$14.29 million ($1.68) -1.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.0% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Plains Partners and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 746.56%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Green Plains Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.