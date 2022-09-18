Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 82.25 ($0.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.14. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.70 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,645.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

