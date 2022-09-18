Gregory B. Lykins Buys 455 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,333.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,378.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BUSE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Busey by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

