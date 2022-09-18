Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 146,673 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

