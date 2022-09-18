Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 18,085 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

