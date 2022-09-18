Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $72,386.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
