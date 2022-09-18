Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $6.70 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.70 million and $186,796.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00153509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00275403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00725102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00578271 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

