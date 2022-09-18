Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $6.72 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $138,646.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00171256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00286821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00738468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00606135 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00261330 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.