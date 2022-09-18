Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.75.
GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of GH opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $132.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
