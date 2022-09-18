Guarded Ether Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for about $1,079.26 or 0.05424568 BTC on popular exchanges. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

