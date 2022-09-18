Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0022

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00028969 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.43 or 0.02990085 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

