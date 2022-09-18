HaloDAO (RNBW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $28,177.92 and approximately $88.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

RNBW is a coin. HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HaloDAO Protocol is a decentralised application platform designed to provide stablecoins optimised swaps between each other and against other crypto assets via an automated market maker. It also has the function of enabling stablecoin lending markets. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.