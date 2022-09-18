Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) PT Lowered to GBX 17

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.