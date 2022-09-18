Harrold J. Rust Sells 4,500 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Enovix

ENVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

