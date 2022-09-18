Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $27.49 million and $1.26 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $40.35 or 0.00203275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

